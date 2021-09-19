David Tlale: Sublimely styled survival
19 September 2021 - 00:00
David Tlale has had what I would call an epiphany.
Yes, there is the spiritual aspect to it. At some stage during the lockdown this became apparent from the daily morning prayer ritual that he live-streamed. But it also became manifest in his more prosaic day-to- day life. He needed to change course if his eponymous fashion label was going to survive the Covid...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.