Forget the boutiques, thrifting may just find you that fashion gem

Shopping at garage sales and hospice shops, thrifters find fashion gems to satisfy a growing appetite for high-end second-hand clothes, writes Leonie Wagner

It's a Wednesday afternoon in the Johannesburg CBD. De Villiers Street is a cacophony of blaring music, hooting taxis and hawkers pushing their goods.



One can be heard shouting: "T-shirts for R10!" Another yells: "Leather jackets, R100!" Vehicles can barely make it down the street as hundreds of shoppers trawl this outdoor shopping centre, sifting through heaps of clothing - T-shirts, jackets, jeans, dresses, underwear. On each table are cardboard placards with hand-written price tags: R7, R10, R20, R50, R100...