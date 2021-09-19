Gert-Johan Coetzee designs heritage-inspired bucket hat for Ricoffy

In celebrating their 50th birthday this year, Nescafé Ricoffy thought it would be fitting to celebrate Mzansi's "South Africanness" — just in time for Heritage Day.



As part of the campaign, they asked South Africans to submit words and phrases that capture their South Africanness to be featured in Mzansay, a keyboard app they're launching this September...