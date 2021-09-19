MaXhosa Africa weaves its magic in Japan with TokyoKnit collaboration

The rich history of Xhosa and Japanese culture comes to life in designer Laduma Ngxokolo's first Eastern collection, 'Lindelwa'

In 2012, designer Laduma Ngxokolo began to explore the wonderful world of knitwear in a way that hadn't been done before.



Preceding the trend that saw dashikis and kente cloth become representative of the African aesthetic, Ngxokolo began crafting his own image of South African luxury through his brand MaXhosa Africa (http://maxhosa.africa)...