H&M teams up with local design heroes Neimil

Since its arrival in the country in 2015, H&M has established itself as a firm household favourite among many South Africans.

Its latest initiative to support and promote local design and small businesses might just make it the most beloved international brand of all time. Its first partnership with lifestyle brand Neimil, founded by uber-stylish creative power duo Keneilwe Mothoa and Lubabalo Mxalisa, will launch later this year and is guaranteed to add a whole lot of chic appeal to any space.

Neimil’s exclusive range of décor products tells a cultural story through bold colourways, graphic patterns and natural textures that celebrate local culture and diversity in a unique and beautiful way. The entire range was handcrafted alongside a talented team of African women to ensure the artwork created by Neimil was recreated skilfully through traditional weaving and embroidery methods in a range of cushion covers, bath mats and placemats.