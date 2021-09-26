Designer goes viral for fashioning chic outfit from Woolworths shopping bags

I auditioned for the The Cape Academy of Performing Arts, and I got in. But then I was stuck ... it was going to be very expensive. I had to come up with a plan. In my free time I'd been teaching myself to sew using YouTube. (YouTube is my bestie.)

Tell us more.

During my school years, I had made 15 garments. I decided to host a fashion show. I asked all the tall girls to be my models. A lot of people supported me. We had an empty pool at school which artists had painted and this is where we hosted the fashion show.

I sold tickets and Afternoon Express came to film it. With the money raised, I could go to Cape Town and take up my studies at The Cape Academy of Performing Arts, in West Lake.

After I graduated in 2019, I auditioned to join the Cape Town City Ballet.

How did you become interested in fashion?

As a child, I drew a lot. I also watched a lot of Fashion TV. Fashion One (DStv Channel 178) was my religion. My cousins and friends would get so annoyed when they came to visit and I was watching YouTube and Fashion TV.

Why is your clothes label called Bhumehl?

It's a combination of the first three letters of my first name and the four letters of my surname.

Who are your favourite designers?

Artistic director Daniel Roseberry of Maison Schiaperelli. He's so camp, and so very skilled. I love his use of accessories. And I'm also obsessed with Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton.

Locally, I admire Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi. Their backgrounds are so similar to mine.

I really related to Thebe's story about sleeping on friends' couches. Rich is also inspiring.