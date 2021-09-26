Is Ramaphosa cut from the same cloth as Madiba or did he just hope we’d make the connection with that shirt?

If you’ve got it, flaunt it. And if you don’t have it … borrow it. When President Cyril Ramaphosa wore a flamboyant black and white shirt at a recent “family meeting” to announce SA’s move to lockdown level 2, it wasn’t the easing of restrictions that caused comment as much as his bold attire.



Ramaphosa’s new look immediately trended on social media. Many ridiculed him for his choice of shirt and accused him of trying to emulate Nelson Mandela’s iconic look to convince South Africans to vaccinate...