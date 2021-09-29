James Bond suit, 'Cast Away' Wilson for sale at mega film prop auction

From Marty McFly's hoverboard in Back to the Future Part II to a Storm trooper Helmet worn in Return of the Jedi, a huge selection of movie memorabilia worth $7.5 million will be auctioned in London in November.

More than 1,000 lots, made up of costumes, props and other items are expected to fetch more than 5.5 million pounds ($7.52 million) at the Nov. 9-11 auction by film and television memorabilia company Prop Store.

They include a full-size T-800 Endoskeleton from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, estimated at 60,000 - 80,000 pounds, Sean Connery's James Bond suit from You Only Live Twice, with a price tag of 50,000 - 70,000 pounds, and Brad Pitt's 8,000 - 12,000 Achilles' sword from Troy.

Leading the lots is a light-up ILM X-wing filming miniature from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with a price estimate of 200,000 - 300,000 pounds. A Storm trooper helmet from the same movie has a 100,000 - 150,000 pounds price tag.

“People buy this stuff to preserve it,” Tim Lawes, head of consignments at Prop Store, said.