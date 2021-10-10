Opinion

If Mark Zuckerberg is ‘normcore’, I’d rather be Prince Philip

What was once regarded as an 'absence of style' in the wardrobes of straight, cis white men is starting to be seen as a deliberate fashion statement, writes Graham Wood

One of the less serious (but nonetheless real) consequences of the pandemic has been the damage it’s done to the way we dress. Will we ever recover from more than a year of working from home (WFH) leisurewear?



Our “chosen skins”, as fashion writer Lauren Bravo calls our clothing, seem to have developed into an endless parade of stretched and baggy tracksuit pants and sweaters...