Art
Artist questions our place in the world — using fashion as the canvas
Paul Emmanuel tells us how he brought trauma and triumph to life in 'Substance of Shadows', an exhibition that has been six years in the making
14 October 2021 - 10:59
There have been many artists who look to morbid issues to create beautiful art. In SA, one of those artists is Paul Emmanuel, who has been putting the finishing touches to his latest exhibition, Substance of Shadows.
Through clothing and branding, Emmanuel creates artworks that question our role and place in the world — with fashion as the canvas...
