Take your cue from celebs to pick the best shade of blonde for your skin tone

Plus hair care tips to keep your platinum, ash or honey locks in top condition

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
14 October 2021 - 06:00
Ciara at the 2021 BET Awards.
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Platinum, strawberry and honey blonde have been ruling the year as one of the hottest and most in-demand hair colours to try.

Whether you wig it or commit 100% by reaching for the hair dye, take your cue from celebs to pick the most flattering shade of blonde for your skin tone.

CIARA

As a certified hot mama, Livin' It Up singer Cici keeps giving us hair look after hair look to fuel all our Pinterest boards.

At the BET Awards, Ciara showcased a platinum blonde bob that was warmer than the usual platinum with slightly darker, honey blonde roots. It was styled with a wet-look texture and a deep side parting.

Beauty ed’s tip:

  • Go for a mix of platinum and honey blonde highlights if you have a yellow undertone to your skin. The honey blonde highlights will help to bring warmth to your platinum locks and make your skin look like its glowing.
  • Going blonde will inevitably require some form of bleach or colour stripping, so it is advisable to have the colouring process done by a professional and not to attempt it at home to prevent brassiness, hair damage and breakage.
  • If you decided to dye your hair at home, make sure to section hair to prevent streaky hair colour applications. Split the hair into four sections and apply dye to each section working from the front to back. Never clip hair up after applying dye as this will create an uneven distribution of colour throughout. Rather leave it down and protect your clothing with an old towel.

Glow on, try it: How to nail the 'dolphin skin' trend

Skin prep is key to creating that glossy, 'fresh-out-of-water' makeup look you've seen on runways around the world
Lifestyle
1 week ago

BONANG MATHEBA

When it comes to hair, we love just about everything Queen B serves up — whether she’s giving us bobbed lengths or fiery red hues. The media personality’s dive into blonde territory is just as great, and she is likely to be spotted rocking a platinum blonde, Barbie-like wig styled into voluminous cascading curls or mermaid waves. 

Tips:

  • Platinum blonde is a firm favourite among our melanated queens and the contrast of dark skin and light platinum blonde hair really makes a statement.
  • Always use a purple shampoo which will help to actively neutralise brassy, yellow tones, brighten the platinum colour and keep hair healthy.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

The reality TV star is no stranger to blonde styles and loves to give us options by swapping out her dark brunette locks for blonde wigs or highlights. 

Tips:

  • Ash blonde, especially when paired with darker roots, is a great complement to an olive or tanned skin tone.
  • Hair that has been coloured — and particularly hair that has been lightened — carries an extra risk when it comes to breakage and hair damage. If possible, try to avoid heat styling or use a low heat setting on your styling tools (max 185ºC). Also use a heat protectant spray on wigs or your natural hair every time you blow dry or style it.

SAWEETIE

The rapper was definitely our type on the BET Awards red carpet when she gave us honey blonde tresses styled into a high bun with a classic nod to the 1990s in the form of chunky dark roots.

Tip:

  • Honey blonde or a warmer golden blondes suit darker skin tones with a yellow undertone. If you have a fair skin tone or a pink undertone, go for strawberry blonde as it has a more redhead, ginger appearance against skin, which is highly complementary.
Saweetie at the 2021 BET Awards.
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images

CANDICE MODISELLE

If you can’t settle on just one shade of blonde, then look to Netflix’s Jiva star as your source of inspiration. Opt for blonde locks that start as honey blonde and gradually get lighter and more platinum towards the ends, giving the hair a nuanced but unified appearance.

Tip:

  • If your hair is very dark, your colourist might suggest going lighter in stages to minimise the risk of damage. This could mean starting off with highlights, balayage or ombré colour before going fully blonde. 

KAMO MPHELA

Taking a softer, more playful approach to blonde, local musician and dancer Kamo sported a platinum blonde wig with honey blonde highlights and hints of candyfloss pink and strawberry blonde in the ends. The overall look was part ombre, part washed-out dye job — and we adored it.

Tips:

  • Blonde hair needs more hydration than other hair colours. Invest in a blonde-specific shampoo and conditioner and use it at least once a week to boost moisture levels. This duo will also help to seal up porosity in the hair cuticle, which is common with blondes, keeping your hair feeling smooth. 
  • Nourish your hair by applying a strengthening hair oil after every wash. This will help to protect your hair, leave it soft with a brilliant shine and reduce the risk of breakage caused by brushing.

NADIA NAKAI

There is no hairstyle, cut or colour too scary for this celeb, who was recently spotted with long blonde braids.

Tip:

  • If you’re a bit of a hair commitment phoebe, opt for blonde braids or extensions. These will give you all the joys of being blonde whenever you want and allow you to easily return to your natural colour without risking the hair damage dye can cause.

