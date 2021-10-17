Covid skin: pimples on your dimples as acne becomes 'maskne'
17 October 2021 - 00:00
As a teenager, Cape Town resident Debra did not experience the skin problems many of her peers had to endure.
But now, at the age of 48, she has acne that won’t go away, and skin experts say she has a typical case of “maskne” — irritated, dry and itchy skin caused by wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.