SHOPPING | Snapshots on safari: Outfit inspiration for you next vaycay
The best of local and luxury international brands have been combined to create a capsule wardrobe perfect for a stylish bush getaway
17 October 2021 - 00:00
STOCKISTS
Amanda Laird Cherry (http://www.amandalairdcherry.com/)Black Coffee (https://www.blackcoffee.co.za/)Boss 011 884 1437Dolce and Gabbana 011 326 7808Kirsten Goss (https://www.kirstengoss.com/)Pichulik (https://www.pichulik.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwqp-LBhDQARIsAO0a6aLzVuFiW4wH1Y5XNHz4od38_DKttF_dJ-u8KuuJUomWPJo_v4JZ-8UaAhsTEALw_wcB) Roman Handt (https://romanhandt.com/)Simon and Mary (https://simonandmary.co.za/)That’s It (https://www.thatsitboutique.co.za/)Uni Form (http://uniformza.com/)Wolford 011 325 6457..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.