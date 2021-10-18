The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN SNAPS | 5 looks Zozibini Tunzi gave us in the lead-up to the Miss SA finale

18 October 2021 - 12:44
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi had tongues wagging at the weekend.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi had tongues wagging with her fashion game before and during the Miss SA pageant at the weekend.

Tunzi was one of the pageant's backstage presenters and was joined by international beauty queens like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. 

Anyone who watched the Miss SA updates via Twitter would have guessed Tunzi was one of the main acts, as many declared her the “South African darling”. 

Tunzi, who was on the judging panel in the Miss SA 2020 finale, was the public's eyes and ears for the glamorous event at the Grand Arena. 

Here are five snaps of Zozi ahead of the finale: 

