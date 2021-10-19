A look back at the impressive mission statements by the Miss SA top three

The Miss SA top three — Moratwe Masima, Zimi Mabunzi and Lalela Mswane — made impressive mission statements ahead of the crowning moment on Saturday.

The beauties bested seven women who made the top ten in a bid to win the coveted title.

They were each asked to share their mission statements about why they believed they deserved to be crowned Miss SA. Unemployment, women empowerment and access to healthcare dominated the mission statements of the three women.

Miss SA Mswane pledged to focus on empowering young people at school level by encouraging them to “create our own tables as opposed to waiting for the allocation of seats”.

“Our unemployment rate is at an all-time high and it’s our youth that is mostly affected. As your Miss SA 2021, I would love to use the platform to not only shine the light on this issue but to also seek meaningful solutions towards its reduction.”

Runner-up Mabunzi, a BCom Law degree student, paid tribute to the women who graced the Miss SA stage before her. She said she would use the platform to empower women.

“Standing here, I am ready to embrace that power. I am also willing to use my voice to carry the aspirations and dreams of women who have lived for far too long in a society that was not built for them. I am ready to play my part with grace and power,” she said.

Medical doctor Masima heads the campaign “your health, your dignity”. She will teach young girls about their reproductive health and their rights to basic healthcare.

“The reality of SA is that women are the most disadvantaged groups specifically in reproductive health because of a lack of health services in our country. I believe that I have a powerful campaign called ‘your health, your dignity’ where I will walk across SA and the rest of the continent spreading my message to young girls about their reproductive health,” she said.