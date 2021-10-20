What are lab-grown diamonds and how are they made?

Set in 18ct gold, American Swiss’s lab-grown diamonds captivate with their sheer brilliance and perfection. As each diamond is created in a laboratory, they are gentler on the Earth and guaranteed to be conflict-free.

The American Swiss lab-grown diamond collection is the perfect choice for any eco-conscious couple and features a special hallmark — a beautiful diamond bridge that glitters beneath the centrestone. All lab-grown diamonds of 0.05ct or larger have been independently certified to guarantee the excellent quality and authenticity you expect from American Swiss.

How are they made?

Lab-grown diamonds (also referred to as lab-created, synthetic or cultivated diamonds) are man-made diamonds that mirror natural ones. They’re created in a laboratory using technology that duplicates the intense pressure and heat required to form a natural diamond. While the organic process plays out over millions of years, a lab-grown diamond can be created in weeks.

Ultimately, all diamonds — natural or man-made — are carbon atoms that have undergone a process that transforms them into a brilliant gemstone. Each consists of carbon atoms arranged in the same way that would characterise a natural diamond so, chemical and optically, they are the same thing. The only way you could tell them apart would be to use specialised equipment that could pick up on the minor differences in trace elements and crystal growth.

Lab-created diamonds vs natural diamonds

Using a jewellery loupe, a special magnifying glass used by jewellers, even a trained gemologist wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between a lab-grown diamond and a natural one. This is because they are chemically and optically identical to those that come from a mine.

Why choose a lab-grown diamond?

Ethical

They are considered kinder to the environment as less energy is used to create them vs mined diamonds. While 99% of natural diamonds are conflict-free, if you buy a lab-grown diamond, you can rest assured that this is always the case.

American Swiss is committed to continually striving to expand our offering of socially conscious products while perfecting good business practices. Lab-grown diamond are perfectly in line with its principles.

Excellent quality

Quality is always at the heart of American's Swiss's selection criteria. The jeweller guarantees that its lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties of those that are mined. Every gem in the collection is of excellent quality and each diamond of 0.25ct and more is independently certified.

Great value

Lab-grown diamonds are of exceptional value when compared with a mined diamond of the same size and grade. This means, if you choose a lab-grown diamond, you can use the budget you would have spent on a natural diamond to upgrade to a larger, whiter gemstone. They’re the ideal choice for anyone looking for the ultimate in luxury, beauty and value.

Frequently asked questions

Are lab-grown diamonds graded and certified? Yes, lab-grown diamonds are certified in diamond laboratories in the exact same way as those that are mined. You can rest assured that all the diamonds in the collection have been certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI) to show the 4 Cs — colour, clarity, cut and carat weight.

Can a diamond tester detect lab-grown diamonds? No. This is because lab-grown diamonds have the same thermal and electrical conductivity as mined diamonds. As far as any diamond tester is concerned, diamonds grown in a lab and those grown in the earth are the same thing — just with different origins that are impossible to differentiate.

Are lab-grown diamonds less expensive than mined diamonds? Yes, they tend to retail at between 40% and 50% less than the equivalent quality in natural diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds are priced based on their quality grade, just as the mined diamonds. Because of this, lab-grown diamonds can be a great option for engagement ring shoppers looking to get whiter diamonds with higher clarity within their budget.

Can I get my lab-grown diamond appraised and insured? Yes, they are appraised and insured the same way mined diamonds are.

Do lab-grown diamonds change colour over time? No. It’s impossible to change a diamond’s chemical makeup so, a lab-grown diamond — being no different to a mined one — won’t fade, discolour or cloud over time. You can be confident that their sparkle is for keeps.

Can I resell a lab-grown diamond? Of course! You can expect to resell it at a similar discount to what you would receive for a mined diamond.

Are lab-grown diamonds a good investment? As with any other gemstone, their resale value will fluctuate over time, but the world will always appreciate a beautiful diamond.

This article was paid for by American Swiss.