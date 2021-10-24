'Squid Game' catapults HoYeon Jung off the runway into superstardom

The model hasn't forgotten her fashion roots though — she's recently signed deals with Louis Vuitton and Adidas

HoYeon Jung has been catapulted off the runway into superstardom with her heartbreaking portrayal of a North Korean defector in the hit Netflix show Squid Game.



Her costume in the show, a teal tracksuit (with the number 067) and white Vans, signals a drastic change from the catwalks she has been known for. ..