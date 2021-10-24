'Squid Game' catapults HoYeon Jung off the runway into superstardom
The model hasn't forgotten her fashion roots though — she's recently signed deals with Louis Vuitton and Adidas
24 October 2021 - 00:00
HoYeon Jung has been catapulted off the runway into superstardom with her heartbreaking portrayal of a North Korean defector in the hit Netflix show Squid Game.
Her costume in the show, a teal tracksuit (with the number 067) and white Vans, signals a drastic change from the catwalks she has been known for. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.