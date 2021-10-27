Sustainability, Style and Star Wars? H&M releases a sustainable fashion collection with John Boyega

British-Nigerian actor John Boyega has teamed up with H&M for a more sustainable menswear collection. H&M, the fast-fashion giant, describes the collaboration as “contemporary” and “uncompromising,” and the sustainable collection fuses floral prints and bursts of colour with workwear staples.

The autumn looks feature items constructed with innovative, recycled and reused textiles. H&M’s commitment to sustainability, important in the times of mass-clothing-consumption and waste, is encapsulated by this menswear line which uses organic or recycled cotton from textile or consumer waste, recycled synthetic materials and fibres from sustainable sources.

“I’m excited to collaborate with H&M on a collection that aligns my passions with purpose. For me, sustainability means thinking about longevity for the benefit of those coming after us. This collaboration has already birthed opportunities for fresh dynamic creatives. Two birds with one stone,” says Boyega.