Sustainability, Style and Star Wars? H&M releases a sustainable fashion collection with John Boyega
Edition by John Boyega for H&M releases on October 28, a sustainable menswear collection that focuses on autumn statement pieces
British-Nigerian actor John Boyega has teamed up with H&M for a more sustainable menswear collection. H&M, the fast-fashion giant, describes the collaboration as “contemporary” and “uncompromising,” and the sustainable collection fuses floral prints and bursts of colour with workwear staples.
The autumn looks feature items constructed with innovative, recycled and reused textiles. H&M’s commitment to sustainability, important in the times of mass-clothing-consumption and waste, is encapsulated by this menswear line which uses organic or recycled cotton from textile or consumer waste, recycled synthetic materials and fibres from sustainable sources.
“I’m excited to collaborate with H&M on a collection that aligns my passions with purpose. For me, sustainability means thinking about longevity for the benefit of those coming after us. This collaboration has already birthed opportunities for fresh dynamic creatives. Two birds with one stone,” says Boyega.
The Stromtrooper-cum-resistance-general has shown his characteristic conscience yet again, proving that fashion essentials can be made in a sustainable way. Boyega is a critically acclaimed actor, having a Golden Globe under his belt, but is also celebrated as an advocate of empathy and change.
In June 202, at the height of protests against police brutality and racism across the world; Boyega gave an inspiring and heartfelt speech at a Black Lives Matter event in London. Boyega’s long-standing passion and commitment to “voicing your truth” drives the sustainability and celebration of change-makers in this collection.
“John Boyega is a brave leader of a generation that’s speaking up for change, believing there’s a better way to treat each other and the planet. H&M is proud to team up with him for Edition by John Boyega, a contemporary, more sustainable collection for men,” says Ross Lydon, head of menswear design at H&M.
The key pieces in the collection are as much staples as they are statement pieces. Knitted cardigans and vests come in striking, yet tasteful colours, giving a considered and relaxed feel.
Shirts and trousers are made from organic cotton or recycled textiles and offer a roomy silhouette, focusing on the comfort and utility of workwear rather than clean-cut lines and constrictive shaping. Tie-dye sweatshirts, tees and toe bags are emblazoned with a graphic of Earth and the reminder that “a better present leads to a better future”.
An online exclusive, available worldwide, is a versatile zip-off puffer jacket, crafted from Vegea — a vegan alternative to leather made partly from the waste of the winemaking industry. Boyega’s signature, and a standout of the collection, is a checked coat made from premium Italian recycled wool.
The press release and website’s presentation emphasises how confidence is an important element of Boyega’s thought process behind his collection, stating: “when I love a fit, I feel good inside and out. I love finding clothes that represent who I am. Even if others don’t like it, I’ll still enjoy how it makes me feel.”
Edition by John Boyega will be available in SA at the H&M Sandton City and V&A Waterfront stores from October 28 and online.
