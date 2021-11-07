Six standout menswear shows at SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022

A world inhabited by video calls is in dire need of optimistic escapism, and that’s exactly what many fashion designers delivered in their collections

There’s no denying the fashion industry has taken a knock due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the globe spending lockdown in sweatpants hasn’t dulled local designers’ creativity.



