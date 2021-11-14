Get set for a psychedelic African summer in bold patterns, bright prints

The spring/summer 2021 runways at African Fashion International rocked hallucinogenic patterns and a dive back into the '60s and '70s

Summer is back! Gone are the days of hiding at home during the festive season. With more and more people vaccinating and an eagerness for fashion to push towards something other than tracksuits and uggs, the party mood taking over the world is coming to a fashion trend near you.



It should come as no surprise that current fashion trends are going gaga for bold prints, highly saturated tones and OTT silhouettes. ..