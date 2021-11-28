SA designers set scene for fun, original and totally creative fashion moments
We speak to SA designers about their thoughts on authenticity, the summer season, and what they have planned next
28 November 2021 - 00:00
LUKE RADLOFF, UNI FORM
From my fellow designers I expect authenticity and staying true to their brand DNA. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.