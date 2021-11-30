Boldly embrace the future of fashion with H&M's 'Circular Design Story' collection

It's fortuitous that H&M's “A Circular Design Story” collection is landing in select SA stores just in time for the holidays. Just looking at the pieces in this new range, which features bright colours, bows, frills, polka dots and jacquard fabrics, will make you want to get ready for a party.

“Fashion has the power to transform, to enliven, to empower. This collection is a tribute to this, and to the special excitement that comes when you’re getting ready to head into the night with friends, full of joy and enthusiasm,” says Ella Soccorsi, concept designer at H&M.