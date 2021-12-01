‘Virgil was here’: LV honours designer in his final fashion collection show

Louis Vuitton honoured Virgil Abloh at his last fashion collection show in Miami on Tuesday, days after his sudden death prompted an outpouring of tributes for the industry’s most high-profile black designer.

Drones formed Abloh’s initials and spelt out “Virgil was here” in the sky outside Miami’s Marine Stadium, where the memorial event was held. There was also a giant statue of Abloh.

Chicago-based rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi walked the runway before a live audience that included streetwear designer Don Crawley, known as Don C, Kim Kardashian and rapper ASAP Ferg, according to Instagram posts.

As the show began, about 16,000 viewers tuned in to watch on YouTube.

Models were clad in Vuitton jerseys. Others wore black top hats, red jumpsuits and blue suits. Female models carried blue and pink lockbox purses and the men sported grey duffel bags.