‘Virgil was here’: LV honours designer in his final fashion collection show

Live stream of the show closed with fireworks and a recording of Abloh’s voice

01 December 2021 - 09:09 By Arriana McLymore and Mimosa Spencer
Virgil Abloh was honoured in a catwalk show in Miami following his death on the weekend. File photo.
Image: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Louis Vuitton honoured Virgil Abloh at his last fashion collection show in Miami on Tuesday, days after his sudden death prompted an outpouring of tributes for the industry’s most high-profile black designer.

Drones formed Abloh’s initials and spelt out “Virgil was here” in the sky outside Miami’s Marine Stadium, where the memorial event was held. There was also a giant statue of Abloh.

Chicago-based rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi walked the runway before a live audience that included streetwear designer Don Crawley, known as Don C, Kim Kardashian and rapper ASAP Ferg, according to Instagram posts.

As the show began, about 16,000 viewers tuned in to watch on YouTube.

Models were clad in Vuitton jerseys. Others wore black top hats, red jumpsuits and blue suits. Female models carried blue and pink lockbox purses and the men sported grey duffel bags.

Credit: Louis Vuitton

Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants, died on Sunday at age of 41 after a private battle with cancer. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton decided to move ahead with a catwalk show that had been in the works, transforming it into a tribute to Abloh.

Kendall Reynolds, CEO of Kendall Miles Designs, said in an interview before the show that Abloh had inspired her to start the luxury brand of Italian handcrafted products.

“His indelible mark on the disruption of traditional European fashion houses will be a legacy that all young designers, like myself, can learn from,” she said.

The 45-minute live stream of the show closed with fireworks and a recording of Abloh’s voice.

“There’s no limit,” Abloh said in the recording.

“Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.” 

Reuters

