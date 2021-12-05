Birkenstock adds shimmer and shine to its super-comfy sandals for summer

The Summer Sparkle collection was inspired by the sun reflecting off the ocean, balmy nights spent under the stars and joyful festive celebrations

Footwear brand Birkenstock is bringing a much-needed touch of effervescence to our wardrobes with its Summer Sparkle collection.



The Birkenstock brand, beloved for its exceptional comfort and high functionality, is a cult favourite among many style icons and fashion lovers across the globe. ..