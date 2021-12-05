Boring is banned: get set to elevate your party prep with H&M collection

New collection seeks to capture the optimism and individuality of those who love fashion with fun and chic designs

What do R&B sensation Normani and supermodel Kaia Gerber have in common? A love of sustainable fashion, of course, along with other A-listers like Gigi Hadid. The ladies will be part of a bevy of superstars taking part in H&M’s latest release.



The Innovation Circular Design Story will see designs that are a part of H&M’s Innovation Stories that kicked off earlier this year to promote sustainable materials, technology and production processes. Capturing the sensation of getting ready for a night out, the collection’s photo shoot, titled “Just before the party starts”, was shot by the enigmatic Raphael Pavarotti and styled by a team headed by the revered Ib Karama...