Kirsten Goss dishes on her favourite local designers and fashion flops

The fashion icon tells us some juicy tales from her early days in the business, and who she's got her eye on now

When it comes to fashion for the independently minded, fashion house Kirsten Goss has cemented itself as the go-to brand. Founded in London 20 years ago, the brand celebrates its milestone this year by turning unusual gemstones and materials into the finest accessories.



The eponymous founder of the brand designs and conceptualises each and every accessory with her in-house goldsmiths to bring her wonderful creations to life. And who wouldn’t fall in love with the brand when it has fans like Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker, singer Nicole Scherzinger and supermodel Miranda Kerr. ..