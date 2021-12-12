Lukhanyo Mdingi mentors young designers on sustainable fashion

SA designer was among four heavyweights who took juniors under their wing in the True Fashion: Try on Green programme

As part of a global culture that’s becoming more aware of the impact it has on the environment, fashion brands are developing sustainable systems that encourage circular production and ecologically conscious design.



True Fashion: Try on Green is a mentorship programme developed by the French Institute of SA and the Goethe-Institut SA — with support from the Franco-German Cultural Fund — that focuses on this conversation and gives talented young designers the tools to transform global thinking on the aesthetic and practical capacity of sustainable design...