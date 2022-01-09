Makeup trends

How to get larger-than-life, theatrical eyes that pop

Let your inner child come out with carefree placements of graphic colour, as seen at Paul and Joe, Ezokethu, Salvatore Ferragamo and Libertine

For the better part of the past two years, our faces have been covered up, with only our eyes getting the action. But as we look ahead to a new year with a renewed sense of positivity — all our facial features are itching to get some attention and make a statement. Whether it be a squiggle of eyeliner, a graphic shape or a boldly splattered placement of colour — the playful use of eyeshadow and colour as a whole, brings out a childlike creativity in makeup.



At Libertine, models were sent out with bold, red lips paired with sooty, kohl liner that in past years would have felt too overpowering but now felt surprisingly necessary. A throwback to children’s face paint and nostalgia was the mood at Paul and Joe as asymmetrical face painted eyes featuring imperfect cloud and flower shapes and paired with pared back skin provided just the right injection of visual joy. ..