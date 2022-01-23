Trends

Five self-care and wellness trends that should be on your radar

Toni Carroll, the founder of local beauty-supplements brand My Beauty Luv, shares her predictions for the next big things

1) MORE PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS OVER SYNTHETIC



There has been a huge shift towards more plant-based ingredients and bio-based formulations that is likely to overtake the popularity of more laboratory manufactured or synthetic ingredients. “New scientific methods for testing, extracting and processing plant-derived ingredients like chlorophyll are now available,” Carroll explains. “Still, be sceptical of ingredients that suddenly reach god-like status and make sure there’s enough research backing your beauty choices.”..