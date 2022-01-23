Trends
Five self-care and wellness trends that should be on your radar
Toni Carroll, the founder of local beauty-supplements brand My Beauty Luv, shares her predictions for the next big things
23 January 2022 - 00:00
1) MORE PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS OVER SYNTHETIC
There has been a huge shift towards more plant-based ingredients and bio-based formulations that is likely to overtake the popularity of more laboratory manufactured or synthetic ingredients. “New scientific methods for testing, extracting and processing plant-derived ingredients like chlorophyll are now available,” Carroll explains. “Still, be sceptical of ingredients that suddenly reach god-like status and make sure there’s enough research backing your beauty choices.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.