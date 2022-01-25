The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Dior showcases glittering craftsmanship on Paris runway

25 January 2022 - 11:10 By Laetitia Volga
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris.
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris.
Image: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Christian Dior took to the runway with sparkles and tailoring on Monday for the first day of Paris' Haute Couture week, sending models down the catwalk in strapless dresses and neat winter jackets.

While the fashion world is still wavering on how to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, Dior decided to stage an in-person catwalk show for one of the most anticipated events of the season.

Masked guests included actresses Rosamund Pike, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy along with influencer Chiara Ferragni and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Rhinestone and pearl embroideries dominated the collection on ankle-length dresses, shimmering tights paired with glitter bodysuits, sleeveless jackets and low-heel shoes.

A model on the runway as part of Maria Grazia Chiuri's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show.
A model on the runway as part of Maria Grazia Chiuri's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show.
Image: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

The profusion of glitter was broken with neutral tones that ranged from black to off-white. Designs included ecru cashmere capes, grey pleated ensembles and long silk evening dresses cut low in the back.

The venue, a temporary structure in the gardens of the Rodin Museum, featured larger-than-life embroidered artworks from Indian artist couple Madhvi Parekh and Manu Parekh.

The exhibition of surreal pieces will remain in place for public viewing throughout the week.

LVMH-owned Dior collaborated with the Chanakya School of Craft based in Mumbai for some of the silhouettes, including a top embroidered with silver ribbons and crystal tassels matched with an a-line skirt.

A model on the runway as part of Maria Grazia Chiuri's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show.
A model on the runway as part of Maria Grazia Chiuri's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show.
Image: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show.
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show.
Image: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

With this Spring-Summer 2022 collection, described by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as a highlight of art and craft, the creative chief wanted to promote a new generation of craftspeople.

“I think that to be a couture brand today, for Dior, means to support all this ability around the world and to promote and to maintain life,” Chiuri said in an interview with Reuters ahead of the show. “Because with the Covid-19, the risk is it disappears.”

Fashion Week runs until Thursday, with runway shows from Chanel as well as Italian labels Fendi and Valentino due to show their collections in the coming days. 

Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | Dakar Fashion Week returns to baobab forest to promote 'inclusive' fashion

At the foot of a towering baobab tree outside Senegal's capital Dakar on Saturday, cameras flashed in the waning dusklight as 20-year old Najeebah ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Get set for a psychedelic African summer in bold patterns, bright prints

The spring/summer 2021 runways at African Fashion International were awash with hallucinogenic patterns and a dive back into the '60s and '70s
Lifestyle
2 months ago

IN PICS | Dior showcases ‘incredible pieces’ as in-person shows return

French couture house Christian Dior kicked off Paris Fashion Week on Monday with an in-person runway show drawing celebrities to the front row in an ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle
  2. Sexy up the safari experience with a horse-riding trail through the bush Travel
  3. RECIPES | Cheers to great health with 4 yummy, zingy drinks Food
  4. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  5. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series just got more epic thanks to a new Fan Edition Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA