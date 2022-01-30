SHOPPING | Smash those fitness goals in your favourite colour
Get your stylish on while you work up a sweat in the must-have colours of the season, from daring reds to bold blues
30 January 2022 - 00:00
YELLOW:
Cloudultra sneakers, R 3,299 CapeUnion MartRedbat cap, R129 SportsceneAdidas skirt, R449 SportsceneSweater R449, WoolworthsAdidas vest R279, SportscenePuma bodysuit, R699 SportsceneConverse bag, R599 Sportscene..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.