Nike/LV sneakers by Virgil Abloh raking in R93m in two-week auction

Bids for 200 pairs of Nike/Louis Vuitton “Air Force 1" sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh are running well beyond Sotheby's initial estimates in an auction, with a little less than a week to go.

The sale, which the Louis Vuitton creative designer helped to plan before his death from cancer at age 41 in November, will benefit The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund for Black, African-American and students of African descent in the fashion industry.

“We're at about $6.1m (about R93m) in hammer price,” said Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, Brahm Wachter, on Tuesday, when bids ran as high as $80,000 (about R1.2m).

The original total estimate was $1m (about R15.3m) to $3m (about R46m) for the January 26 to February 8 auction. On opening day, the number of bids broke the auction house's record for online sales.

The leather sneaker features Abloh's signature quotation marks and Louis Vuitton's emblematic patterns. Each comes with a limited-edition orange pilot case.