'Nail Pimp' Sista Ntswembu proves badass beauty can also be art
With her playful creations and badass energy, the ‘Nail Pimp’ and hair entrepreneur wants the beauty industry to be recognised as an elite art form
06 February 2022 - 00:01
Sista Ntswembu is the name on everyone’s lips, being mentioned everywhere in the local creative industry. The self-professed “Nail Pimp” also possesses “fingers that have perfected the task of bringing unity to coarse, coily, unruly strands” — a fitting description of her work as a hair artist. But what is it about her that makes her work so special?
Naledi Thabo, AKA Sista Ntswembu, is an emerging nail technician and hair artist based in Johannesburg. Her work is undeniably brilliant, plus her energy screams badass — an effective combination for an independent woman making her way as an entrepreneur in the creative industry. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.