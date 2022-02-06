'Nail Pimp' Sista Ntswembu proves badass beauty can also be art

With her playful creations and badass energy, the ‘Nail Pimp’ and hair entrepreneur wants the beauty industry to be recognised as an elite art form

Sista Ntswembu is the name on everyone’s lips, being mentioned everywhere in the local creative industry. The self-professed “Nail Pimp” also possesses “fingers that have perfected the task of bringing unity to coarse, coily, unruly strands” — a fitting description of her work as a hair artist. But what is it about her that makes her work so special?



Naledi Thabo, AKA Sista Ntswembu, is an emerging nail technician and hair artist based in Johannesburg. Her work is undeniably brilliant, plus her energy screams badass — an effective combination for an independent woman making her way as an entrepreneur in the creative industry. ..