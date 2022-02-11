Oh baby! These four celeb mama-to-be beauty looks are so fine
We caught baby bump beauty fever with these yummy mummy looks
It’s been baby bump reveal after baby bump reveal as some of our favourite celebrities are expecting and, honestly, the stans are not OK.
Pregnancy announcements and dressing the bump posts have become an art, and some celebs have got it down to a tee. But while everyone else is all about baby bump spotting via paparazzi photos, we’ve been keeping a close eye on these “baby bump reveal” beauty choices as we round up the best celeb pregnancy looks so far.
RIHANNA
Good girl turned bad and then turned into a mama, Riri’s latest launch is a “Fenty baby”. The most anticipated pregnancy announcement to date; we’ve all know Riri can serve a jaw-dropping beauty look (even while pregnant), and she has not disappointed. For her pregnancy announcement with father-to-be, ASAP Rocky, Riri opted for a glowing, natural soft glam makeup look that paired well with her casual jeans and bomber jacket outfit. She later served us the beauty look we deserved, in true Riri style, with an all-black outfit paired with the most perfect stamp of deep red lipstick that made the ultimate statement.
AYANDA
Thabethe hasn’t put a foot wrong since announcing she’s expecting with a dreamy video shot in the desert. Her mama-to-be beauty looks have also been nothing short of majestic, with her signature neutral makeup elevated with hyper-glowing skin. Thabethe has kept things very doll face-like and feminine with sleek high and low ponytails, featuring swooping baby hairs that frame her facial features. We honestly can’t get enough.
NOMALANGA
Newly announced mama-to-be Nomalanga left everyone wanting more with her surprise pregnancy announcement featuring her on the cover of fictitious Good News magazine. We love the nod to retro beauty as Shozi’s makeup was glamorous and effortless-looking, with nuances of the 1990s with a contoured glossy neutral lip and elements of the 1970s and 1980s with a sparkling silver eye and feline liner. Our favourite has to be the butt-length hair styled in voluminous waves that gave us all the Diana Ross feels.
CARDI B
Miss Bodak Yellow may have recently popped out baby number 2, but we still can’t forget her masterclass in pregnancy beauty as she continued to serve up the glamour and fashion, from announcement to delivery. A fan of a full glam beat, Cardi always gave us baby hair swirled wigs, lashes, liner, gloss and larger-than-life gold accessories and bling-encrusted manicures. Now that’s a hot mama!
