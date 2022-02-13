At just seven, Aria De Chicchis is a New York fashion powerhouse

Balancing school with her fast-paced career is sometimes exhausting, but this mini fashionista, model and TV star is handling it all like a pro

She’s just seven years old, but South African-Italian Aria De Chicchis takes juggling a full schedule of shows, photo shoots, TV interviews, castings — and of course, homework — in her tiny stride.



This week, she’s in the front row at New York Fashion Week — an exclusive spot know as the frow, which is invite only and reserved for top celebrities, fashion editors, and social media influencers with millions of followers. ..