At just seven, Aria De Chicchis is a New York fashion powerhouse
Balancing school with her fast-paced career is sometimes exhausting, but this mini fashionista, model and TV star is handling it all like a pro
13 February 2022 - 00:02
She’s just seven years old, but South African-Italian Aria De Chicchis takes juggling a full schedule of shows, photo shoots, TV interviews, castings — and of course, homework — in her tiny stride.
This week, she’s in the front row at New York Fashion Week — an exclusive spot know as the frow, which is invite only and reserved for top celebrities, fashion editors, and social media influencers with millions of followers. ..
