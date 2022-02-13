From pink poodles to catwalk bunnies: meet fashion’s favourite fur babies

From Mizrahi’s pink poodle, Paris Hilton’s handbag dogs and Lagerfeld’s darling Choupette, haute couture has an abiding love affair with pets of all descriptions

While many might point to the fascination with Hello Kitty or the playful nature of the 2000s, it’s pretty hard to forget when pink became the new black that decade. However, for Isaac Mizrahi’s 2011 fall collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, it was a pink poodle that was an unforgettable moment.



Fashion has long had a love affair with pets of all shapes and sizes, a history that dates as far back as the 1960s...