Puppy love: why SA fashion designers are crazy about their canines

To celebrate Love Your Pet Day on February 20, designers introduce us to their handsome hounds

While February might be the month of love, there are other holidays and special days on the calendar that people celebrate. One of those is Love Your Pet Day on the 20th.



The day is all about showing your furry or scaly baby some affection, which for some includes a shopping spree at their favourite pet store or boutique. With pups a clear favourite for many big names in fashion, we spoke to some local talents about what they love the most about their dogs...