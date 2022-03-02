IN PICTURES | YSL sends silky evening gowns down Eiffel Tower runway

French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent hosted an evening catwalk presentation at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, showcasing a series of slender cocktail gowns from a catwalk overlooking the base of the Eiffel Tower.

Long-legged models strode across a pale pink carpet in long, sleek dresses, some wispy at the bottom, and wrapped in sharp-shouldered tuxedos and oversized faux-fur coats, as electronic music by French DJ Sebastian played.

In his show notes, creative director Anthony Vaccarello cited the style of 20th century anti-fascist poet Nancy Cunard, known to favour chunky jewellery and masculine silhouettes.