A fashion showcase for International Women's Day
AFI and Forbes join forces for a sartorial cultural exchange in Abu Dhabi
06 March 2022 - 00:00
To celebrate International Women’s Day, African Fashion International (AFI) is showcasing some of the brightest stars of Africa's fashion in partnership with Forbes at the inaugural 30/50 Summit taking place in Abu Dhabi from March 6 to 9...
