The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

A-Listers

IN PICTURES | A floating jetty of fashion fantasy

Craig Jacobs Columnist
06 March 2022 - 00:00

A scenic setting floating between Table Mountain and the deep blue sea to view a fashion parade pairing the ultimate in luxury with items that won’t break the bank...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Tales of African folk vie for screen time Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Out and about at Africa's premier contemporary art fair Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Sassy sequins, glam gals and plenty of perfume Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Celebs, super-rich turn out for horses — and the high life — at Cape ... Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Tips for Tom Cruise's Hollywood crew: It's all happening in Hoedspruit Travel
  2. Sean Penn joins Ukraine exodus to Poland after ditching car on ‘side of the ... Lifestyle
  3. Enjoy a long, carefree retirement by being well prepared for it Lifestyle
  4. Is nicotine the primary cause of smoking related disease? Lifestyle
  5. Riky Rick: Dreaming of the future, planning for death Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations