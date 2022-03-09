Find the perfect fit for your fitness passion in adidas’s new sports bra collection
One size does not fit all, which is why the global sportswear giant has designed an expansive range of sports bra to cater for more bodies and more sports
Are you wearing the right sports bra? Studies show that women’s breasts can undergo damaging skin stretch without this essential piece of kit, and that wearing an ill-fitting sports bra can negatively affect an athlete’s performance and participation in sport.
“Unknown to many, athletes may require the same amount of breast support during power walking as they do during sprinting, and a lack of support has the potential to cause irreversible damage,” says professor Joanna Wakefield-Scurr, head of the research group in breast health at the UK’s University of Portsmouth.
If a woman’s breasts are not properly supported during running, they experience the same G-force as an F1 driverResearch group in breast health
In fact, research by this leading breast biomechanics research institute found that if a woman’s breasts are not properly supported during running, they experience the same g-force as an F1 driver, while unsupported breasts can move up to 19cm during star jumps.
Based on insights such as these, global sportswear giant adidas set out to redefine its offering of sports bras to create an expansive new collection to cater for more women, more bodies and more sports.
Featuring 43 styles and 72 sizes, it uses the latest materials and design innovations to deliver added comfort and a better fit.
WATCH | Adidas partners including Olympic alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, American yoga teacher and body positivity advocate Jessamyn Stanley, German sprinter and European Championships medallist Lisa-Marie Kwayie, and British model Ellie Goldstein on what support means to them.
The brand also worked with many of its partners within the female athletic community to understand what they look for in a sports bra and the impact it has on their training and competition.
“My sports bra is the first piece of kit I consider when I’m training because when it isn’t right, it throws me off and I lose focus,” says Mikaela Shiffrin, Olympic alpine skier and adidas partner.
“In the lead up to [the Olympics], it was so important for me to stay in the zone and not having the right bra has a significant impact on my training and performance, both mentally and physically.
“Sports bras are a foundational piece of kit but it’s not one size fits all — my training is varied and involves cardio, yoga and strength training, so having the right performance product that is tailored for each of these is key.”
Adidas agrees, which is why its new collection features sports bras designed specifically for high-impact workouts such as running and HIIT, medium-impact workouts such as circuit training, spinning, dance and tennis, and low-impact workouts such as Pilates and yoga.
WATCH | Use adidas's sports bra fitting tutorial to help you find your perfect fit.
