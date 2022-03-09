Find the perfect fit for your fitness passion in adidas’s new sports bra collection

The brand also worked with many of its partners within the female athletic community to understand what they look for in a sports bra and the impact it has on their training and competition.

“My sports bra is the first piece of kit I consider when I’m training because when it isn’t right, it throws me off and I lose focus,” says Mikaela Shiffrin, Olympic alpine skier and adidas partner.

“In the lead up to [the Olympics], it was so important for me to stay in the zone and not having the right bra has a significant impact on my training and performance, both mentally and physically.

“Sports bras are a foundational piece of kit but it’s not one size fits all — my training is varied and involves cardio, yoga and strength training, so having the right performance product that is tailored for each of these is key.”