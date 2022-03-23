×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Behind the seams: Dressing the handsome Zulu brothers of ‘The Wife’

A look at the fashion in the popular Showmax telenovela

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
23 March 2022 - 11:30
The Zulu brothers who have stolen hearts on Showmax's The Wife.
Image: Supplied

For the past year, Showmax’s The Wife has been a favourite for local small screen lovers. This should come as no surprise as the telenovela broke records with its first day views, the highest of all time on the platform.

However, that is not the only reason fans have fallen in love with the show. Inspired by Dudu Busane-Dube’s best-selling novel, the story is loved because of the heart-throb Zulu brothers.

After joining The Wife crew in December last year, the new costume designer for the series, Phindile Mlambo, has crafted the looks for the cast in the second season.

Excited to bring the beloved characters to life, here is what Mlambo had to say about dressing up the bad boys of The Wife.

Leader of the pack, Nkosana Zulu played by Manqoba Makhoba.
Image: Supplied by Showmax

What excited you the most about being the brains behind the wardrobe for the show?

This is my first Showmax gig since I’ve been in the industry. The Zulu brothers, of course. I also wanted to test my strength since I joined the show while it was already moving. 

How would you describe Nkosana’s look, and what can we expect from him this season?

Nkosana is the head of the family (ubhuti omdala) so his look must be commanding like his character, even before he speaks. You can expect a more solid look as he has his love Zandile back.

What do you think helped audiences fall in love with him?

I think it's his tracksuits and (Zulu headband). They can expect more looks they can relate to and more Zulu men’s style.

Nqoba has such a colourful wardrobe. What goes behind creating his looks and what is the best way to go about this eccentric style?

I wanted him to stand out as I can also relate to his colourful style. The best way to get this look is to make sure your colours match and are styled nicely otherwise you will end up looking like a clown.

Mqhele played by Bonko Khoza with Hlomu played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela.
Image: Supplied

It’s all eyes on Qhawe’s new love. How are you going to dress  him this season?

The aim is to give him more clean looks, make him more put together and more noticeable. You will see more fitted crisp shirts and semi-formal pants.

Will we see more of Langa this season?

Yes. The plan is to make his looks more over the top, but let’s see where his character takes us.

Kwenzo Ngcobo (Qhawe) with Gaisang K Noge, who joins the cast as his girlfriend in the latest season of 'The Wife'.
Image: Supplied

The show has turned some of the actors into major heart-throbs. How can audiences, specifically men, dress to impress ladies?

Wear your clothes with confidence. Get the right fit and use the right colour combinations.

