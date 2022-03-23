Behind the seams: Dressing the handsome Zulu brothers of ‘The Wife’

For the past year, Showmax’s The Wife has been a favourite for local small screen lovers. This should come as no surprise as the telenovela broke records with its first day views, the highest of all time on the platform.

However, that is not the only reason fans have fallen in love with the show. Inspired by Dudu Busane-Dube’s best-selling novel, the story is loved because of the heart-throb Zulu brothers.

After joining The Wife crew in December last year, the new costume designer for the series, Phindile Mlambo, has crafted the looks for the cast in the second season.

Excited to bring the beloved characters to life, here is what Mlambo had to say about dressing up the bad boys of The Wife.