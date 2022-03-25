IN PICS | Five trends to expect on awards carpets as Oscars edge closer

While we all love to watch who won big and who was snubbed, it is the red carpet that makes these nights unforgettable.

This year’s attendees reminded us why we have missed seeing our favourite celebrities in our favourite designer garments —the trends.

While black and yellow were favourites, this year’s Baftas promised to change the way fashion will more in the era of the face mask.

With the Oscars just around the corner, the awards season is looking to make a fashion comeback following last year’s red carpet fails and flops.

Here is a look at what we can expect on this year’s carpets.