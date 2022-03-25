×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Five trends to expect on awards carpets as Oscars edge closer

From thigh high slits to plunging necklines, celebs are bringing back sexy

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
25 March 2022 - 08:23
Lady Gaga stuns in 50s glam waves as many stars look back to old Hollywood.
Lady Gaga stuns in 50s glam waves as many stars look back to old Hollywood.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The British Academy of Film and Television (Bafta) wrapped up a night of glitz and glam last week.

While we all love to watch who won big and who was snubbed, it is the red carpet that makes these nights unforgettable.

This year’s attendees reminded us why we have missed seeing our favourite celebrities in our favourite designer garments —the trends.

While black and yellow were favourites, this year’s Baftas promised to change the way fashion will more in the era of the face mask.

With the Oscars just around the corner, the awards season is looking to make a fashion comeback following last year’s red carpet fails and flops.

Here is a look at what we can expect on this year’s carpets.

WEAR WITH EASE

Lockdown dressing has changed the way we all dress and has also affected celebritiesl. The need for garments to be as snug as pyjamas has seeped into fashion trends and haute couturel. Look no further than model Adwoa Aboah on how to elevate comfort. While it may have been exciting to hear how many sequins, beads or diamonds a gown carries, expect to see looks that are as light as a feather and compliment minimal makeup. 

Adwoa Aboah in YSL.
Adwoa Aboah in YSL.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Wunmi Mosaku in Marc Jacobs autumn/winter 2021.
Wunmi Mosaku in Marc Jacobs autumn/winter 2021.
Image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

SLITS STALKING

It may have stunned many when local celebrities took to the SA Style Awards with pelvage crazed looks, but with the fashion cycle hugely inspired by different elements these days, I wouldn't be surprised to learn our stars are slowly becoming trendsetters. Many attendees at the Baftas lit up the carpet in saturated colours and daring high slits. 

Catriona Balfe in Armani Prive.
Catriona Balfe in Armani Prive.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Lashana Lynch pays homage in Prada.
Lashana Lynch pays homage in Prada.
Image: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

PLUNGING NECKLINE

While slits are getting higher, necklines were going lower. The plunging V-neck in all shades was one of the dominant forces at this year’s Baftas. With more pop stars turning up the heat, the pressure is certainly on to bring sexy back to awards shows.

OLD HOLLYWOOD GLAM

From Lady Gaga to Lashana Lynch, it was all about old Hollywood glamour when it came to beauty and making statements. Lynch’s Prada black tech satin dress was a tribute to black legends of the past, something we can definitely see in her 20s finger waves.

Head-to-toe Prada look worn by Daniel Kaluuya.
Head-to-toe Prada look worn by Daniel Kaluuya.
Image: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

BOYS GO BOLD

While social media has become a hotbed for roasting male actors and singers who often opt for uninspired style choices, 2022 might be the year of change. With more  celebs opting for dramatic statement pieces, Daniel Kaluuya showed the gents how it is done in a teal-trimmed coat from Prada.

