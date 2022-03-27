Meet Phupho Gumede-K, stylist to the stars of 'Young, Famous & African'

His talent has turned Netflix's reality show 'Young, Famous & African' into a lesson in haute couture styling, over-the-top accessorising and everyday glam

SA has its fair share of public drama. Sadly, most of it takes place in our government, splashed across newspaper front pages, and it often negatively affects our day-to-day lives. So it was a delight to attend the premiere of Young, Famous & African, a uniquely South African show with all the drama and none of the worries that are part of our daily reality...