Aqualis founder ‘ties memories to fragrance’ with new perfume

The founder of niche fragrance brand Aqualis, Steyn Grobler, has returned to SA from London for its local launch. In this interview, he speaks about the new fragrance.

What is the creative process in crafting a new Aqualis fragrance?

It generally starts with an inspiration or an idea of what I want to encapsulate, whether that’s a concept or a place or, sometimes, a person. I get my head around what ingredients I want to use and then the brief goes out to the perfumers.

There is never a budget, so they love working on my briefs because they get to dust off all of those ingredients that they can never use because of budgetary constraints. We give them the marketing brief and a lot of direction, and from there they make the samples. That’s kind of the starting point of the perfume.

Because of the concentrations at which we manufacture, we focus on balancing the perfume so that the ingredients work well together. If you don’t and something is out of step, it’s very apparent. Sometimes we finish an idea of the perfume and then we take another three or four months just to work on the balance.

In terms of the time it takes, the full collection took four years to make. Within those years, some of them took the full four years, some of them six months. Sometimes it’s like, “Bam, we’ve got it,” and sometimes we have to go back to the drawing board.