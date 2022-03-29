×

IN PICTURES | Oscars after-party moments that will make you wish you'd been there

A look at the most glamorous after-party, where the Oscars glitz keeps on giving

29 March 2022 - 13:30 By Staff Writer
Kim hits the blue carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
Image: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It's one thing putting your best foot forward during the Oscars main red carpet event but it's another to keep heads turning at the Vanity Fair after-party.

And true to the nature of a party after the party, the event usually makes for great social media fodder and way more daring fashion choices from the attendees.

But there were also a select few who got to attend Elton John's party. Here's a look at how celebs turned out at the numerous after-parties on awards night.

The Smiths at the Vanity Fair after-party.
Image: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

VANITY FAIR

Black is the new glam and the ladies in attendance at the Vanity Fair party were evidence of that. A number of goth-glam gowns, racy corsets and cut-outs were favourites among the belles of the ball.

Anya-Taylor Joy's theatrical look from Dior.
Image: Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Model, Poppy Delevigne stuns in this Christopher Kane dress.
Image: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The event was also the perfect place for a family affair. Best Actor winner Will Smith attended with his family, with Willow and Jaden dressed to the nines while his eldest child Trey kept it simple and casual.

His wife Jada Pinkett Smith upped the ante from her red carpet look in a dazzling golden sequinned gown with a nude cape. 

The Kardashians were also in attendance with Kim and Kendall Jenner holding the fort in eye-catching Balenciaga and Dan Michelle ensembles respectively.

Billie Eilish attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Image: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian in striking looks.
Image: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION

Attendees at the charity party were going for nude in pale colours and tanned pieces alike. 

Lady Gaga skipped the Oscars Red Carpet for a photo-op with her godsons at Elton John's (their father) AIDS Foundation’s 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party.
Image: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Troye Sivan leaves it bare in Valentino Haute Couture.
Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

