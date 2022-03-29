IN PICTURES | Oscars after-party moments that will make you wish you'd been there
A look at the most glamorous after-party, where the Oscars glitz keeps on giving
It's one thing putting your best foot forward during the Oscars main red carpet event but it's another to keep heads turning at the Vanity Fair after-party.
And true to the nature of a party after the party, the event usually makes for great social media fodder and way more daring fashion choices from the attendees.
But there were also a select few who got to attend Elton John's party. Here's a look at how celebs turned out at the numerous after-parties on awards night.
VANITY FAIR
Black is the new glam and the ladies in attendance at the Vanity Fair party were evidence of that. A number of goth-glam gowns, racy corsets and cut-outs were favourites among the belles of the ball.
The event was also the perfect place for a family affair. Best Actor winner Will Smith attended with his family, with Willow and Jaden dressed to the nines while his eldest child Trey kept it simple and casual.
His wife Jada Pinkett Smith upped the ante from her red carpet look in a dazzling golden sequinned gown with a nude cape.
The Kardashians were also in attendance with Kim and Kendall Jenner holding the fort in eye-catching Balenciaga and Dan Michelle ensembles respectively.
ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION
Attendees at the charity party were going for nude in pale colours and tanned pieces alike.
