New additions to IWC Schaffhausen’s Top Gun chronograph line have landed

Watch collectors won’t be able to resist the two striking new additions to IWC Schaffhausen’s Top Gun line.

Part of the premium brand’s expansive family of Pilot’s Watches, the first timepiece created under the Top Gun banner landed in 2007, and there have been several additions to the range over the years.

As to be expected from a range that takes design inspiration from requirements of elite jet pilots, and which was named after the US Navy’s famed Strike Fighter Tactics instructor programme, Top Gun watches are made from robust materials such as titanium, ceramic and Ceratanium — an innovation that combines the best attributes of the two.