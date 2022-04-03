×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

It's the season of the Birkenstock as brand unveils new collection

Timeless comfort at your feet with the beloved shoe brand's latest offering

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
03 April 2022 - 00:00

From Manolo Blahnik to Rick Owens, Birkenstock has made a comfy yet fashionable shoe for everyone. And now, with the seasons slowly changing, the brand's loyal buyers and newcomers are bound to fall in love with its new offering...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Birkenstock adds shimmer and shine to its super-comfy sandals for summer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Trend Spotter: Fashion gets a dressing down South Africa

Most read

  1. 'Heartbroken' Will Smith resigns from film academy, but disciplinary ... Lifestyle
  2. Chris Rock ‘still processing’ Oscars incident as it emerges Smith refused to ... Lifestyle
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Your days are numbered, and that may be a good thing Lifestyle
  4. Chris Rock revealed he was bullied, let people ‘walk all over him’ just months ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘A new meme has been born’ — Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith slapping ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails