Mami Wata making waves as the first properly African surf brand
Subverting the generic designs of the big corporate surf giants, the brand is inspired by local design influences and a more spiritual connection to the sea
03 April 2022 - 00:01
I’m not a fan of surf clothing brands. The mediocrity of the repeated images of surfboards and waves, florals and regurgitated prints you find in cheap chain stores should be limited exclusively to toddlers. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.