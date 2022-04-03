Play date with three of the Clicks Beauty Squad members
Ambassadors share their top beauty and hair tips ahead of the much-anticipated beauty event, #ClicksBeautyPlayground
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Clicks Beauty Playground promises to be the beauty event of the year, with expert-led masterclasses and Q&A sessions with industry professionals. As tickets are already sold out, catch the Clicks Beauty Squad and experts LIVE on Clicks Facebook and Clicks Instagram on April 9. Follow @Clicks_sa (https://www.instagram.com/clicks_sa/) and #ClicksBeautySquad for more beauty offerings, tips, advice and tutorials. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.